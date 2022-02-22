Ruby Wooten- Edgefield, SC

W. Thurmond Burnett David T. Burnett

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home

PO Box 389 – 801 Columbia Rd.

Edgefield, South Carolina 29824

Phone: 803-637-6536

Email: david@edgefieldmercantile.com

Ruby Lamb Wooten entered into rest January 27th at Morningside Assisted Living. She was a lifelong resident of Edgefield, South Carolina, until her move to assisted living in Greenwood in May 2018.

Ruby graduated from Edgefield High School and attended Winthrop College. She retired with the Edgefield County Veteran’s Affairs office. She is a member of the First Baptist Church in Edgefield.

Ruby is survived by her daughters; Denise Holmes, Donna Abney (Jack), Cathy Maffett (Bill), and son, Craig Wooten (Marianne), a brother, James Lamb (Carolyn), Daughter-in-law, Suzanne Macksoud Wooten. She was also blessed with eight grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. She also had nieces and nephews that she dearly loved. Ruby was predeceased by her husband, Thomas C. Wooten, a son, Dr. John Wooten, a grandson, Derrick Jones, and a granddaughter, Leisa Holmes.

Ruby will be greatly missed by her family and friends and all whose lives she touched during her years on this earth. She truly cherished the friendships she made through the years.

The family would like to thank the staff at Morningside Assisted Living and Agape Care for their support and kindness during her residence there.

Proverbs: 31:31: “Honor her for all that her hands have done, and let her works bring her praise at the city gate.”

Due to COVID-19, private graveside services will be held.

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is assisting the Family.

Memorials may be made to: Edgefield County Cemetery Association, c/o Doug Timmerman, PO Box 523, Edgefield, SC 29824.

Please share a memory or photo at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.