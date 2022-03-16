Betty Jean Clark Johnston, S.C.

Miss Betty Jean Clark went home to be with her Lord on March 13, 2022. She passed away peacefully at her home. Born in Johnston, SC, she attended Winthrop University. She graduated and was an English teacher at North Augusta High School for 35 years, until her retirement. During her teaching years she earned her Master’s Degree from the University of South Carolina. She was a lifetime member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Johnston, SC, where she served as the organist, on the council and on many other committees. Betty was predeceased by her parents, Robert Ernest, and Gertrude Clark, two sisters, Sadie Risinger (Neal) and Elizabeth Dixon (Paul.) Brother-in-law Charles Lucas, a nephew Tommy Dixon, and a niece Lisa Jones (Dennis.) She is survived by her sister Harriet Clark Lucas, nephews Paul Clark Lucas and wife Karen, Robert Neil Risinger and wife Lisa, multiple grand and great grand nieces, and nephews. Graveside services will be held 2pm Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Mt. Of Olives Cemetery, Mims Ave., Johnston, SC 29832. The family will receive friends directly after the service.The family would like to thank Trinity Hospice, Lula Stevens and the many caregivers who helped her at home from Hands of Life Home Care. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church or the charity of your choice. Arrangements have been entrusted to Mercantile Funeral Home, Johnston Chapel. Please share a memory or photo at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com