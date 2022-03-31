Creative Catering Sponsors Fundraiser Music and Dinner at Westside Center

Doug Landreth, owner of a new catering business in Johnston called Creative Catering, is excited to share news of a NEW event series that his business is spearheading in Edgefield County. Evenings of Dinner and Music. The dinners will feature delicious buffet dinners, wonderful live entertainment, and will raise funds for great causes.

Here is Landreth’s story: “I recently learned of a charming community center in the Westside Community. The lack of revenue-generating events held during the past two years, thanks to COVID, stalled the improvements that had been planned. Wanting to be a good neighbor, I came up with a plan that could bring people together for both a good time and a good cause.

“Within weeks of moving to the Johnston/Edgefield area I became aware of the vast amount of top-notch musical talent in the local area. I regularly enjoyed the open mics and jams of the Edgefield County Acoustic. Terri Allen of the Westside Community Center and Jessie Wood of the Edgefield County Acoustic brought my idea into reality. Enthusiastic, they joined in the plan to donate proceeds from these evening of dinner and music to Westside Community Center building maintenance and improvement fund.”

The 1st Evening of Dinner and Music will be Thursday, April 14, 2022, at The Westside Community Center, located at 1842 SC-23, Edgefield. Doors open at 6:00, buffet opens at 6:30, with entertainment beginning at 7:00.

This first event will kick off with entertainment by the very talented JRae Wood, a singer/songwriter out of Edgefield, SC. Though she has lived all over the US, her love of the mountains of Alaska and the bayous of Louisiana comes through most in her music; a blend of acoustic bluegrass, Americana, and folk with a touch of Cajun, “Ay-Eeee!”

Doug calls for interested persons to “Buy tickets now! And help promote this event.” For more information on dinner offerings and ambience, go to https://www.facebook.com/events/2462899917179476/