James Rutland Ridge Spring, SC

James Carlton Rutland 80, of Mt. Calvary Rd., husband of Shirley Sizemore Rutland entered into rest on March 12, 2022.

James was born in Edgefield, SC as the son of Lewie Maxwell Rutland and Olive Kirkland Rutland. He retired from Graniteville Company and was a member of Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church. He was a very patriotic man who loved his family and loved to laugh.

Survivors include: his wife Shirley, sons Darrin (Crystal) Rutland, Gary (Sarah) Rutland, three grandchildren GrantRutland, Tripp Harrison and Emily Rutland along with numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by three siblings, Lewis Maxwell Rutland, Janice Rutland Fulmer andJohn Oscar Rutland.

Graveside service will be held on Tuesday 2pm, March 15, 2022, at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church Cemetery 1186 Mt. Calvary Rd. Johnston, SC 29832. Family will receive friends from 12:30-1:30pm before the service at Mercantile Funeral Home Johnston Chapel 384 Lee St. Johnston, SC 29832.

Pallbearers will be: Charles Stone, Herbert Sizemore, Tommy Pritchett, Willie Sizemore, Tripp Harrison, Grant Rutland with honorary pallbearers Ronnie Horne, Gene Ray Fulmer.

Memorials may be made to Agape Care 110 Dillon Dr. Spartanburg, SC 29307.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Mercantile Funeral Home, Johnston Chapel.