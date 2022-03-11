Jerry Wayne Bass 78, of Currytown Rd., husband of Jackie Terry Bass entered into rest on March 9, 2022.

Jerry was born in Dodge County, Ga as the son of the late Ozella Sawyer Swan and Bennie Bass. He was a Veteran of the United States Navy. He was employed at Procter & Gamble for ten years before becoming the owner of Old McDonald Fish Camp in 1977. He was a member of Fish Camp Fellowship.

Funeral services will be held 11am Monday, March 14, 2022, at Sweetwater Baptist Church, 198 Sweetwater Rd. N. Augusta, SC 29860 with burial at the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5-8pm Sunday, March 13, 2022, at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home 801 Columbia Rd. Edgefield, SC 29824.

Jerry is survived by: his wife of 55 years, one son Jay (Janice) Bass, two daughters Jill (Bryan) Paul, JanJee(Doug) Hitt, one sister Jane (Mike) Moxley, eight grandchildren Taylor (Bailey) Pendarvis, Jacob (Allison) Bass, Tucker Paul, Jared Bass, Dalton Hitt, Jaycie Bass, Dallas and Daley Hitt.

Memorials may be made to the Fish Camp Fellowship at PO Box 8015 N. Augusta, SC 29861.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.

