Johnston to Hold Community Concerts in the Park

Johnston Development Corporation sponsors popular event

The Johnston Development Corporation (JDC) is sponsoring three springtime Community Concerts in the Park in Johnston, which will be held in April, May, and June.

The Concerts, which will be held 7-8 p.m., are free and open to the public, and will be held in Mims Park in frontof Johnston Elementary School. The concerts are designed to present a diversity of music for concert-goers to enjoy.

Performing at the Concerts are:

Friday, April 1: Edgefield County Acoustic – Guitar Pull: Edgefield County Acoustic (ECA) was formed by local citizens who love listening, playing, and writing acoustic music. The membership is open to the public. Like them on Facebook to see where and when the next gathering will be. Come and play, sing, or just listen to homegrown acoustic music!

Friday, May 6 (the night before the Johnston Peach Blossom Festival): Cedar Creek Church, Ridge Campus. You wanted gospel music, so here it is! Come and enjoy hearing about the soul-saving music about Jesus. God is good!

Friday, June 3: Digital Vinyl – Based in the CSRA, Digital Vinyl performs songs from back in the days of records and turntables. They are a cover band that plays all your favorite classic rock, Southern rock, and blues.

These concerts will be held rain or shine. In case of rain, the concerts will be move inside the Johnston Elementary School Gym.

No coolers or alcohol will be allowed. Concert attendees should bring their own chairs.

The Johnston Development Corporation, a non-profit volunteer organization that has helped the Town of Johnston grow in many ways for over 30 years, works to aid the community in areas such as economic development, education, recreation, historic preservation, tourism, scientific and cultural opportunities, and continued promotion of Johnston.

To learn more about the Johnston Development Corporation, visit the website at http://www.johnstondevelopmentcorp.org/.

