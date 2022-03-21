Library Event: Pat Conroy’s Love of Libraries

Pat Conroy, Author

Jonathan Haupt to speak

On Sunday afternoon, March 27, at 3 p.m., The Friends of the Edgefield Public Library will present the program “I Was Born to Be in a Library: Pat Conroy’s Great Love of Libraries.” The Pat Conroy Literary Center’s Executive Director Jonathan Haupt will discuss best-selling author Pat Conroy’s lifelong love of books and libraries. Relying on video and audio clips, photographs, and published and unpublished writings by and about Conroy, Haupt will focus on the roles public libraries, school libraries, and Conroy’s personal library played in his writing life.

Mr. Haupt previously served as the director of the University of South Carolina Press and he is the co-editor of the award-winning anthology Our Prince of Scribes: Writers Remember Pat Conroy. He has presented previously in this area—most recently at USC-Aiken for a well-attended program on Conroy’s faith and his relationship with the church.

This program is free and open to the public. It will be held at the Edgefield Public Library at 105 Courthouse Square in Edgefield. This program is sponsored by the SC Humanities. The SC Humanities is a state program of the National Endowment for the Humanities. Patricia Bryan