Lonnie E. Wilson Sr.

March 1, 2022

Lonnie Earl Wilson Sr., 69, of Partridge Dr. Aiken, SC husband of 48 years to Olivia Corley Wilson entered into rest onTuesday, March 1, 2022.

Lonnie was born in Johnston, SC and was the son of the late Clarence and Nancy A. Easler Wilson. He retired from SRS in 2009 as a senior computer specialist after having served in the US Navy aboard the submarine USS Finback as an electronics technician. Lonnie enjoyed fishing, watching football, nascar and fixing almost anything and was of the Baptist faith. He is loved and cherished by his family, especially his grandchildren. He will truly be missed by all who knew him.

Survivors include: his wife, son Lonnie “Skeet” Wilson Jr.(Karen), daughter Brandy Graham (Mike), grandchildrenBrianna and Tyler Wilson, Christina Nelson, brothers Sammy Wilson (Sarah), Jimmy Wilson (Jan), sisters Jeanette Bryan, Nellie Ouzts, Becky Pugh, Doris Bryan (Arnold), Debbie Adams (Richard.) Predeceased by brother Clarence Wilson Jr., sisters Rosa Lee Keenan and Gloria Deese.

Family will receive friends Thursday, March 3rd at 6-8pm at the funeral home 384 Lee St. Johnston, SC.

Service will be held on Friday, March 4th at 11am at Mercantile Funeral Home Johnston Chapel with burial to follow at Sunset Gardens Memorial Cemetery, Johnston.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Mercantile Funeral Home, Johnston Chapel.

Please share a memory or photo at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com