Main Street Players Producing Steel Magnolias

Caption:Rachel Hatfield, Caroline Bland, Abigail Turner, Sandra Boozer, Kyla Maull, and Jamie Johnson Turner.

The Main Street Players are back! They are so excited to be opening their first show in over two years.



Steel Magnolias will be presented by the Mainstreet Players in Edgefield, SC at the William Bouknight Theater in the Discovery Center on March 4, 5, 11 and 12 at 7:30 pm with Sunday Matinees at 3 pm on March 6 and 13. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased by calling 803-637-2233. Tickets are selling fast and it is limited seating.



Steel Magnolias is the beloved play that celebrates strong women and friendships. The play simultaneously makes you laugh hysterically while pulling at your heart strings. Come linger in Truvy’s beauty salon as you watch the ladies of Chinquapin Parish, Louisiana go through some of the most exciting and some of the hardest moments of their lives. Throughout every moment, large and small, love, laughter, and the bonds of friendship endures.



Making this stage play about friendship and the bonds of mother and daughter even more special is an actual mother/daughter duo in this production. Jamie and Abigail Turner will be taking on the roles of Truvy and Annelle respectively. The bond and chemistry they and the entire cast share helps being this true story to life.



Starring Jamie Johnson Turner as Truvy,

Sandra Boozer as Clairee,

Kyla Maull as Ouiser 😌.

Rachel Hatfield as Shelby,

Caroline Bland as M’Lynn, and

Abigail Turner as Annelle. Steel Magnolias is isbrought to the stage by director Bradley Watts and assistant director Linda Clancy. Sound design and cameo by Dustin Turner. Set design by Brianna Hancock and stage manager Susan Conley.



Special thanks to Strom Thurmond Theatre and Steven McKinney and Aiken Community Theater for lending set pieces that will be used in the show.



Call 803-637-2233 for tickets. “Laughter through Tears is my favorite emotion”.