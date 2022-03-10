News from Biddle Hall Museum

Photographed By Brian Scott, October 10, 2008



Biddle Hall, located on the historic campus of Bettis Academy, in Trenton, SC, has been closed to the public for over a year due to COVID-19. Now it has re-opened to the public as of March 5, 2022 and will be open every Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (For special request openings call 803-334-2686.)

Doris Blalock, Docent, reports: “Our primary role is to engage and educate the community with exhibits, artifacts, etc., that inspire interest in our surrounding area. We encourage you to consider bringing your Bible classes, family, friends, reunion groups, etc. to learn of our rich history in Edgefield County.” Submitted