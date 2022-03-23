Retiring Foster Grandparent Received Afghan

Pictured are, left to right, are Lisa Rodgers, “Grandma Ruby Posey, and Toni Brunson.

Ruby Posey is 89 years old and is a Foster Grandparent at Strom Thurmond High School. She has served as a “Grandma” for over 20 years with this wonderful program that is designed to benefit Senior Citizens and the youth in our communities.

“Grandma” gets up every morning and heads to the high school to mentor and work with students in all sorts of different ways, she has even taught students how to sew. She has given constant dedication through the years and helps keep many students on track to graduate.

Ms. Posey is a mainstay at Strom Thurmond High School. She is known as “Grandma” all around school and she is loved dearly by everyone here, says Lisa Rodgers, Discipline Secretary. Ms. Posey is one of 100 Volunteer Foster Grandparents with the Foster Grandparent Program of Aiken/Allendale/Barnwell & Edgefield Counties. The sponsoring agency is Aiken/Barnwell Community Action Agency in Aiken, SC.

Director of the Program, Toni Brunson, who has been with the Foster Grandparent Program for 23 years wanted to present Ms. Posey with her Program Afghan before she leaves her post as Director. Ms. Brunson’s last day as Director was Friday, March 18, due to a new COVID-19 Vaccine policy set by the Board of Directors at the sponsoring agency.

Joyce Los, the previous Foster Grandparent Program Director assigned Ms. Posey to Strom Thurmond High School 20 years ago and it has been the perfect fit for Ms. Posey, the school and the students ever since!

The Foster Grandparent Program is a program for Seniors 55 and older who are on a fixed income to go into the schools, after-school programs, head start centers, and other non-profit centers to assist, tutor and mentor at-risk children and youth.

