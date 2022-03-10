Robert C. “Rip” Johnson- Edgefield, SC

Connect on Linked in

Robert C. “Rip” Johnson 80, of Penny Ln. Edgefield, SC husband of Betty D. Johnson, entered into rest on March 4, 2022.

Mr. Johnson was born in North Augusta, SC as the son of the late Nora Lillian Renfroe and Horace C. Johnson. He was a retired maintenance associate at Augusta Gardens and a member of Republican Baptist Church.

Survivors include: one daughter Cristy Roberson (Joshua), two sons Christopher and Jeffrey Johnson, three stepdaughters Dianne May (Rusty), Teresa Thompson (Tim), Ellen Meeker (Howie), one stepson Pat Barber (Lisa), one brother Ralph Johnson (Twiddle) one grandson Joseph Roberson, four step-grandchildren, four great-grandchildren.

Mr. Johnson was predeceased by his son Timmy Johnson, three sisters and two brothers.

Services will be held on Wednesday 11 am, March 9, 2022, at Republican Baptist Church, 610 Republican Rd. Clarks Hill, SC 29821. Family will receive friends following the service.

Memorials may be made to Republican Baptist Church, 610 Republican Rd. Clarks Hill, SC 29821.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.

