Time for Soil Sampling

Winter is always a nice time to sit back and reflect on the growing seasons of the past and plan for the ones of the future. If you are planning on growing a garden in 2022, now is a great time to get out and do some soil sampling. Soil sampling and testing is a way for growers to make decisions on fertilization and lime applications based on results and recommendations from Clemson University. Whether you are planting a new vegetable plot, looking to spruce up your landscape or growing a commercial crop, testing your soil is a great tool in successful gardening. To submit a soil sample, stop by the Edgefield County Cooperative Extension office, located at 304 Gray St. in Edgefield. We will be glad to give you some guidance on how to take samples and provide you with soil sampling bags. Samples submitted through our office at a cost of $6 and are shipped to the Ag Services Lab in Clemson at no additional cost. Our office is open Monday through Friday, 8:00a-4:30p, closed for lunch 12-1. Stop in and see us!