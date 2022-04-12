Anglers show off their fish after the weigh-in at last year’s Johnston Peach Blossom Festival Bass Fishing Tournament.

Contact: Dean Campbell, Festival Publicity Chairman, (803) 275-3635

Fishing Tournament and Cruise In Are A Part of the Johnston Peach Blossom Festival

The Bass Fishing Tournament and Cruise In are now accepting people interested in being part of these events at the Johnston, SC, Peach Blossom Festival, May 7, 2022.

Bass Fishing Tournament

Anglers who want to show their fishing abilities can sign up for the 8th Annual Bass Fishing Tournament, part of the many Festival events.

The Tournament will be held May 7, the same day as the popular Festival. Check-in is at 6 a.m. that day with weigh-in held in downtown Johnston shortly after 1 p.m.

The entry fee is $50, which includes $10 for big fish pot. This Tournament is pond fishing only and for Jon Boats only. Payback is based on 20 boats on the five-fish limitTournament, including a first place prize of $400, second prize of $240, and third prize of $160, along with $150 for the largest bass and $50 for the second largest.

Entry deadline is May 6.

For a complete list of rules and to enter, please call Cindy Sullivan, 803-275-2594.

Cruise In

Now in its sixth year, the Cruise In has become a crowd favorite.

The Cruise In will bring in many interesting and exciting vehicles for participants to enjoy. Some of the cars will be in the parade, which starts at 10 a.m., then the cars will be available for viewing through about 3 p.m. in the parking lot of All About Performance (formerly Jim Satcher Motors).

Show cars are a crowd favorite.

Those who want more information or are interested in participating should contact Tony Friar, 803-640-2593, or email tgfracing@aol.com. In addition to vintage cars, the Cruise In is also looking for old motorcycles or antique tractors as well.

Johnston Peach Blossom Festival

The popular Festival is also taking applications for individuals, organizations or businesses interested in being a part of event in these areas:• Arts and Crafts: Donna Livingston, (803) 275-7002, P.O. Box 311, Johnston, SC 29832, info@edgefieldcountychamber.org;• Parade: Debra Aston, (803) 275-2345, 416 Lee St., Suite 2, Johnston, SC 29832, astond@bellsouth.net;• Food Concessions: Noah Peterson, (803) 480-0135, P.O. Box 282, Johnston, SC 29832, amossonsfh@yahoo.com.

Each year, the Town goes all out with the Festival to remind citizens about the peach industry and to open its arms to visitors.

The Johnston Peach Blossom Festival Premier Sponsor is AT&T.

Other Corporate Sponsors are Generac, Vyve Broadband, Edgefield County Health Care, J.W. Yonce and Sons, NAPA of Johnston/Edgefield, Dominion Energy, Bridgestone, Herlong Ford, National Wild Turkey Federation, KJs Market, SRP Federal Credit Union, and First Citizens Bank, Johnston.

This year’s Johnston Peach Blossom Festival Entertainment Sponsors are Dr. Hugh Morgan Family Practice, Moorecraft Cabinets, Trantech Radiator Products, Pendarvis Chevrolet, and Titan Farms.

The Johnston Development Corporation, a non-profit volunteer organization, sponsors the Festival. The Corporation works to aid the community in areas such as economic development, education, recreation, historic preservation, tourism, scientific and cultural opportunities, and continued promotion of Johnston.

To learn more about the Festival or the Johnston Development Corporation, visit the website at https://johnstondevelopmentcorp.org/.

