Clyde Marsh Trenton, S.C.

May 13, 1941 – April 25, 2022

Clyde Marsh, 80 of Marsh Place Rd. died peacefully at MCG Hospital in Augusta, Georgia early on April 25, 2022, following a year of extended illness.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William Simpson Marsh, Sr. and Wilma Swearingen Marsh, and his brother, William Simpson Marsh, Jr. He is survived by his wife, Diane Glover Marsh, and three sons in the Raleigh area: William Clyde Marsh (Patty), George Wesley Marsh (Catie), and Robert Darden Marsh (Allison). He is also survived by seven grandchildren: William Darden Marsh, Benjamin KenningtonMarsh, Anna Scott Marsh, Samuel Charles Marsh, Nathaniel Wesley Marsh, Forrest Walker Marsh, and Graham Jackson Marsh.

Clyde was a 1963 graduate of The Citadel, earning a football scholarship as a kicker and punter and a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering. He served in the U. S. Army as a missile officer for two years before beginning a career in crushed stone industry. He worked for the Weston & Brooker company in various management positions before it was sold to Superior Stone of Raleigh North Carolina, eventually becoming Martin Marietta Materials. In 1983, he left Martin Marietta to purchase a small asphalt paving company in Raleigh. He grew Gelder & Associates, Inc. significantly before retiring in 2005 and selling the business to his three sons. He retired to the Edgefield area and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a member of the Edgefield First Baptist Church and Ridge Fish Club.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 28th 6-8 pm at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home 801 Columbia Rd. Edgefield, SC. A funeral service will be held 11am Friday, April 29th at First Baptist Church 212 Church St. Edgefield, SC with interment to follow at Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery 303 Airport Rd. Trenton, South Carolina alongside his late parents and brother.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home. Please share a memory or photo at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.comIn lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to Edgefield First Baptist Church, Post Office Box 624, Edgefield, South Carolina 29824.