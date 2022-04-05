Andrew B. Miller- Modoc, S.C.

Connect on Linked in

Drew Miller

MODOC – Andrew “Drew” Bailey Miller 30, of Flat Rock Rd. entered into rest on April 2, 2022.

Drew was born in Augusta, Ga as the son of Larry Miller and Rose Bailey Miller. Drew was a member of Red Oak Grove Baptist Church and was employed with Rock Creek Irrigation and landscape.

Survivors include: his parents Larry and Rose, two brothers Will and Chris Miller, one fur baby Van, Aunt Mary Jacalyn Burden, Uncle John (Susan) Bailey and Uncle Tommy (Pam) Miller.

Graveside services will be held on 11am Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at Red Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, 174 Red Oak Grove Rd. Modoc, SC.

Memorials may be made to FOTAS of Aiken, PO Box 2207 Aiken, SC or to Red Oak Grove Baptist Church, PO Box 183 Edgefield, SC.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.

Please share a memory or photo at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com