Carol Lee-Edgefield

EDGEFIELD – Carol Ann Lee, 51 of Eastview Road entered into rest on April 3, 2022.

Carol was born in Newberry, SC as the daughter of the late David Hyman Sr. and JoAnne Barnes Hyman. She was a homemaker and a member of Edgefield Church of God.

Carol is survived by: her spouse Dean Robert Lee, three children Michael (Hannah) Lee, JoAnne (Darrell Jr.) Hinds, Patrick Lee, two brothers Steven Hyman, Ricky Hyman, one grandchild Hailee Lee.

A graveside service will be held at 11am Friday, April 8, 2022, at Eastview Cemetery, Eastview Rd. Edgefield, SC 29824. Arrangements have been entrusted to Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.