On Sunday April 3rd, Doris Dalton Coleman, surrounded by her loving family, joined her best friend and love of her life, Charles William Coleman for a tee time at the beautiful golf course in Heaven. Doris and Charles were avid golfers and enjoyed many vacations of friendly competition and sunny days on the golf courses in South Carolina and Georgia.

Predeceased by her husband Charles and Daughter-in -law Janet Forrest Coleman, son David’s fun-loving wife, Doris left her Son David, Daughter Charlene, adoring grandchildren, Jessica, Forrest and Porter and her great grandchildren, Dalton, Alexis, and Brenton to carry on her legacy of caring and compassion for those in need. To Emma Burton, we owe a deep debt of gratitude for years of care and friendship for Doris.

Doris was a dedicated and compassionate nurse that cared for many and trained even more. She juggled a demanding work schedule, home and the very busy pursuits of her children and grandchildren as they have grown. She embraced a house full of practical jokers and mischief makers.

At 93 she said “I have had a wonderful life and more blessings than any one person deserves. I am at peace with meeting my Lord.” Perfectly said for a life well lived.

The family requests in lieu of flowers, a donation to her favorite charity-

Edgefield United Methodist Church

Website: edgefieldumcsc.org Address: 309 Norris St, Edgefield, SC 29824

There will be a graveside service at 1pm Thursday April 7, 2022, at Sunset Gardens Memorial Park, 1339 Columbia Rd, Johnston, SC 29832. The family will receive friends following the service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.

Please share a memory or photo at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com