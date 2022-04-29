Gathering for Sweet Tea and Book Launch

A large number of attendees dropped into TLC Confections on Edgefield Town Square, Sunday, April 24, to help Jane Jenkins Herlong launch her newest book. A local writer whose books abound with humor and self-help, often given through scripture and stories from her past, Jane Herlong celebrated this new book, Sweet Tea Secrets from the Deep-Fried South, with friends and readers and offerings of elegant sweets and canapes and tea from china cups. She did a reading from her book as folks enjoyed the camaraderie and special foods prepared by TLC for this event. Her books are available on Amazon. This recent one was dubbed by Amazon — among several others of “Cultural, Ethnic & Regional Humor”— as among “Our best-selling new and future releases.”