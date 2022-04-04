Harry Bell Ward, SC

Harry Satcher Bell completed his earthly journey on March 30, 2022. He was born November 11, 1927, the son of Harry DeVaughn and Floriede Satcher Bell at his childhood home in Ward, SC.

Mr. Bell graduated from Ridge Spring High School in 1944; attended Gordon Military College and Clemson College prior to entering the U.S. Army Air Corp Enlisted Service 1945-47. He served in the Enlisted Reserve Corp 1947-50; received Direct Commission in June 1950; Officer Reserve Corp 1950-51; Active duty U.S. Air Force, 2nd Lt, 1951-53; U.S. Air Force Reserve retiring in 1974 as Lt. Colonel. He graduated from the University of South Carolina in June, 1950 with a B. S. Degree in Accounting. After returning from active military service in 1953, he was employed by Ridge Banking Company and joined his father in the family farming business. He became Manager of the Ridge Spring Branch prior to leaving banking in 1960 to assume fulltime management of Bell Farms. He was also animportant part of the Board of Visitors for Clemson University.

Mr. Bell married Jean A. Hall of Batesburg, SC in 1954. Mr. and Mrs. Bell’s marriage was blessed with four children; sons William, James Arthur, Harry, Jr, and daughter Harriett Jean; three grandchildren; Catherine, Satcher and Corey and two great grandchildren; June Bell and Carrie Slack.

On July 15, 1971 Mr. Bell was elected to serve as President of South Carolina Farm Bureau Federation, a position he held for 26 years until his retirement in December, 1997. Under his leadership, SC Farm Bureau Federation and Affiliate Companies; (SCFB Mutual Insurance Co., SCFB Marketing Association, SCFB Services Corporation, SCFB Foundation, SCFB Investment Company, SCFB Insurance Agency, SCFB Commodities Marketing Association and Palmetto Casualty Insurance Company) continued to flourish in representing the Organization’s membership as a premier Advocate for Agriculture. Not only did Mr. Bell work tirelessly for SC Farm Bureau members, his leadership abilities were recognized by the American Farm Bureau Federation as he was elected to serve as a member of the AFBF Board of Directors for 26 years. The delegates at AFBF Convention elected him to serve as AFBF Vice President for eight years, 1986-1994.

With his son, William, he operated Bell Farms, a 1,450-acrefarm in Ward, Saluda County, South Carolina.

In addition to his beloved wife, Jean, he is survived by his sons; William, James Arthur (Dolores), Harry, Jr. (Carol), grandchildren; Catherine (Ryne) Slack, Satcher (Katie) Bell, Corey James (Kala) Bell; great- grandchildren; June Bell and Carrie Slack; and his sister, Rook Berry. He is predeceased by his daughter Harriett Jean Bell-Wagner, his parents, and brother-in-law, Pete Berry. He is also survived by Benjie Rhoad his longtime friend who faithfully served as his Assistant to the President of SC Farm Bureau Federation.

Services to celebrate the life and legacy of Harry S. Bell will beMonday, April 4 at 2:00 p.m. at Johnston Presbyterian Church, 700 Mims Street, Johnston, SC 29832. Interment with Military Honors Ceremony will be at Mt. of Olives Cemetery, 712 Mims Ave. Johnston, SC after which the family will receive friends back at the Church.

Family requests that in lieu of floral arrangements, memorial gifts may be sent to:

Johnston Presbyterian Church, 700 Mims Street, Johnston, SC 29832.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Mercantile Funeral Home Johnston Chapel.

Please share a memory or photo at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com

