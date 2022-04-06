Connect on Linked in

James Allen “Buster” Rodgers 69, of Old Stage Rd. entered into rest on April 4, 2022.

Buster was born in Saluda, SC as the son of the late Tillman David Rodgers, Sr. and Kathryn Fain Rodgers. He retired as a mechanic for SCDOT and was a member of Edgefield Church of God.

Survivors include: one sister Lena Shealy and special friend Jack Quattlebaum.

A graveside service will be held on 11am Saturday April 9, 2022, at Travis Park Cemetery, Saluda SC.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.

Please share a memory or photo atwww.edgefieldmercantilefh.com