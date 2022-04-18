Johnston Peach Blossom Festival Sponsored by the Johnston, S.C., Development Corporation

Growing and Promoting the Johnston Area

Singers, Bands, and Dancers HeadlineEntertainment at This Year’s Johnston Peach Blossom Festival

The Johnston, S.C., Peach Blossom Festival entertainment for the day is now set, with a variety of performers for the May 7 event.

The day’s entertainment begins at 9 a.m. with a Prayer of Dedication from Johnston-Harmony United Methodist Church Rev. Amanda Richardson, followed by the Presentation of the Colors by Boy Scout Troop #30, and the National Anthem performed by Taylor Sway Brown of Strom Thurmond High School. Then, the Johnston Mayorwill give the welcome, and Sandra Key will sing.

From 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., entertainment continues with the Abney Family performing, followed by the Johnston Elementary School Chorus at 10.

At 10:30 a.m., the parade will be held in downtown Johnston.

At 11:20 a.m., the band Digital Vinyl will perform. Following them at 12:25 p.m. are the Rhythm and Class Dance Studio, and at 1 p.m., the Robbie Cockrell Band takes the stage. Rounding out the entertainment at 2 p.m. is S&S Dance and Cheer, followed by Aiken Sound Expressfrom 2:15 p.m. to 4 p.m.

At 1 p.m., the weigh-in to determine winners for the Bass Fishing Tournament will be held in front of the Edgefield County Chamber of Commerce Building.

The entertainment is free and concludes about 4 p.m.

Thousands of patrons descended on Johnston each year to enjoy the day set aside to honor the peach industry, which has been so important in the development of the area. Each year, the Town goes all out with the Festival to remind citizens about the peach industry and to open its arms to visitors.

The popular Festival is taking applications for individuals, organizations or businesses interested in being a part of event in the areas of:

Johnston Peach Blossom Festival• Arts and Crafts: Donna Livingston, (803) 275-7002, P.O. Box 311, Johnston, SC 29832, info@edgefieldcountychamber.org; and• Parade: Debra Aston, (803) 275-2345, 416 Lee St., Suite 2, Johnston, SC 29832, astond@bellsouth.net.

The Johnston Peach Blossom Festival Premier Sponsor is AT&T.

Other Corporate Sponsors are Generac, Vyve Broadband, Edgefield County Health Care, J.W. Yonce and Sons, NAPA of Johnston/Edgefield, Dominion Energy, Bridgestone, Herlong Ford, National Wild Turkey Federation, KJs Market, SRP Federal Credit Union, and First Citizens Bank, Johnston.

This year’s Johnston Peach Blossom Festival Entertainment Sponsors are Dr. Hugh Morgan Family Practice, Moorecraft Cabinets, Trantech Radiator Products, Pendarvis Chevrolet, and Titan Farms.

The Johnston Development Corporation, a non-profit volunteer organization, sponsors the Festival. The Corporation works to aid the community in areas such as economic development, education, recreation, historic preservation, tourism, scientific and cultural opportunities, and continued promotion of Johnston.

To learn more about the Festival or the Johnston Development Corporation, visit the website at https://johnstondevelopmentcorp.org/.

Photo Cutlines: Entertainment is always a big hit with patrons at the Johnston Peach Blossom Festival.

