Johnston Peach Blossom Festival Sponsored by the Johnston, S.C., Development Corporation

Chamber Sponsors Night of Games

Lead-in event to the Johnston Festival;

Friday Night Street Dance is Back!

Citizens can participate in two events that lead into the Johnston Peach Blossom Festival: A Night of Games sponsored by the Edgefield County Chamber of Commerceand a revival of the Friday Night street dance.

The Night of Games will be held on Thursday, May 5, 6 p.m., American Legion Building, 99 Edisto St., Johnston. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Proceeds benefit Chamber programs.

Game cards are $10 for one card or $15 for two cards for 18-20 games.

The street dance will be held Friday, May 6, in front of Johnston Town Hall on Mims Avenue. The dance, which will run from 8-11 p.m., will feature Calvin Henderson as the DJ.

The popular Festival, which will be held May 7, is alsotaking applications for individuals, organizations or businesses interested in being a part of events in otherareas: 803-275-7002, Arts and Crafts; 803-275-2345, Parade; 803-480-0135, Food Concessionss.

