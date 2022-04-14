Johnston Peach Blossom Festival Sponsored by the Johnston, S.C., Development Corporation

Johnston Peach Blossom Festival Sponsored by the Johnston, S.C., Development Corporation

Growing and Promoting the Johnston Area

Chamber Sponsors Night of Games

Lead-in event to the Johnston Festival

Friday Night Street Dance is Back!

Citizens can participate in two events that lead into the Johnston Peach Blossom Festival: A Night of Games sponsored by the Edgefield County Chamber of Commerceand a revival of the Friday Night street dance.

The Night of Games will be held on Thursday, May 5, 6 p.m., American Legion Building, 99 Edisto St., Johnston. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Proceeds benefit Chamber programs.

Game cards are $10 for one card or $15 for two cards for 18-20 games.

The street dance will be held Friday, May 6, in front of Johnston Town Hall on Mims Avenue. The dance, which will run from 8-11 p.m., will feature Calvin Henderson as the DJ. 

The popular Festival, which will be held May 7, is alsotaking applications for individuals, organizations or businesses interested in being a part of events in otherareas: 803-275-7002, Arts and Crafts; 803-275-2345, Parade; 803-480-0135, Food Concessionss.

802 Ouzts Street Johnston, South Carolina 29832 (803) 275-3635

