Kevin Bryan Wins Journalism Award

Kevin Bryan won 1st place for his investigative article on campus security at the University of Pennsylvania. The award was given by the News Media Foundation of Pennsylvania for the best general news article from a major university in the state of Pennsylvania.

Kevin is a sophomore at the University of Pennsylvania, where he is majoring in Neuroscience. He is a reporter for the Daily Pennsylvanian, the independent daily student newspaper of the University of Pennsylvania. He also serves as desk editor for all Philadelphia-related, as well as crime/legal news.

Kevin is applauded by his family members here at The Edgefield Advertiser: His great-aunt Suzanne Derrick, the editor/publisher; his aunt Sandra Reece, managing editor; and his uncle Jack Reece, Sports Desk, School Desk and Humorist. He is the son of Kehan and Mims Bryan of San Francisco, California.