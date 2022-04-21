Musical Production in new Strom Thurmond Theatre

The Strom Thurmond Theatre has an exciting new musical opening this weekend! Honk! Jr. is a musical adaptation of the Hans Christian Andersen story The Ugly Duckling, incorporating a message of tolerance. Winner of multiple awards, including the 2000 Olivier Award for Best Musical, this heartwarming celebration of being different is sure to delight audiences of all ages with its sparkling wit and memorable score. Tickets are on sale now for Honk Jr. Show dates are Saturday April 23rd and 30th at 7PM, Sunday April 24th and May 1st at 3:30PM. For tickets visit sttheatre.ludus.com.