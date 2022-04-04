C. “Ronnie” Owens, Sr. 78, of Murrell Rd. entered into rest on March 30, 2022. Ronnie was born in Indian Head, Maryland as the son of the late T.B. Owens and Dorothy Murrell Owens.

Mr. Owens was a self-employed painter and a member of the Johnston Pentecostal Holiness Church. Survivors include: two daughters Sheri Hart, Nancy Mercer, two brothers, Ted Owens, Phillip Owens, five Grandchildren and nine Great-Grandchildren, special friend Sharon Fields, special cousins Edward and Judy Cockrell. He was predeceased by his wife Jeanette Owens and son Charles Ronald Owens Jr.

Services will be held 11am Saturday, April 2nd, 2022, at Johnston Pentecostal Holiness Church 95 Edisto St. Johnston, SC with burial following at Sunset Gardens Memorial Cemetery 1339 Columbia Rd, Johnston, SC. Family will receive friends 10am-11am before the service at the church.

Memorials may be made to Johnston Pentecostal Holiness Church 77 Murrell Rd. Trenton, SC 29847.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.

Please share a memory or photo at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com