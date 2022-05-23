Edgefield County Fallen Heroes

The Edgefield County Veterans’ Affairs office, in partnership with Edgefield VFW Post 6932, Johnston American Legion Posts 154 and 222, and Edgefield American Legion Post 30 will host our annual Memorial Day Program.

Everyone is invited to the Memorial Day Program at the Edgefield Veterans’ Memorial Park, which is located directly across the street from the Edgefield National Guard Armory.

This event is scheduled for 10:00 am on Monday, May 30, 2022. Rain or shine.

This Program will include a special reading of the names of our Edgefield County Fallen Heroes who are represented by Crosses and American Flags at the Edgefield Veterans’ Memorial Park.

Please note: Ace Hardware has purchased the Fairway building and will be opening soon. We ask attendees to not park in the Ace Hardware parking lot. Parking will be available at the National Guard Arm0ry directly across from the street from the Veterans’ Memorial Park and also off Gary Street at the warehouse.

We are looking forward to seeing everyone on Memorial Day!