Good Counsel from the Bible

Sigrid Fowler

​We consult all sorts of people—friends, parents and relatives, pastors and teachers, doctors and counselors. Awhole section of the Hebrew Bible is called wisdom literature. It’s a part of the Writings—i.e., not the Law and the Prophets. An admonition early in the Book of Proverbs lays the foundation: “The fear of the LORD is the beginning of wisdom / And the knowledge of the Holy One is understanding” (Prov 9: 10 NKJV and all).“Wisdom is the principal thing; / Therefore, get wisdom. / And in all your getting, / Get understanding” (Prov 4: 7). Solomon, to whom Proverbs is attributed, makes an impressive claim: “Hear, my son, and receive my sayings / And the years of your life will be many” (Prov 4: 10).

​Solomon’s do not imperatives are sometimes cast in general terms: “Do not enter the path of the wicked / And do not walk in the path of evil. / Avoid it, do not travel on it; / Turn away from it and pass on. / For they do not sleep unless they have done evil; / And their sleep is taken away unless they make someone fall” (Prov 4: 14-16). But the cautions can also be specific: “Do not withhold good from those to whom it is due / When it is in the power of your hand to do so” (Prov 3: 27). “Do not envy the oppressor” (Prov 3: 31a) and “Do not devise evil against your neighbor” (Prov 3: 29a). “Do not move the ancient landmark / Which your fathers have set” (Prov 22: 28). “Do not correct a scoffer lest he hate you” (Prov 9:8a).

​Fear of God is a constant theme: “The fear of the LORDis to hate evil” (Prov 8: 13a). “The fear of the LORD is to prolong days / But the years of the wicked will be shortened” (Prov 10: 27). “The fear of the LORD is the beginning of knowledge, / But fools despise wisdom and instruction” (Prov 1: 7). “The fear of the LORD leads to life / And he who has it will abide in satisfaction” (Prov 19: 23a). “In the fear of the LORD there is strong confidence / And his children will have a place of refuge” (Prov 14: 26). In another vein, at least one proverb deals with fear and trouble as related things: “Do not be afraid of sudden terror, / Nor of trouble from the wicked when it comes / For the LORD will be your confidence, / And will keep your foot from being caught” (Prov 3: 25-26).

​Proverbs are often imperatives but not always. Some are descriptions. Consider how Solomon contrasts the fool and the wise: “Rebuke is more effective for a wise man / Than a hundred blows on a fool” (Prov 17: 10). “To do evil is like sport to a fool / But a man of understanding has wisdom” (Prov 10: 23). “Do you see a man wise in his own eyes? / There is more hope for a fool than for him” (Prov 26: 12). “He who has knowledge spares his words, / And a man of understanding is of a calm spirit. / Even a fool is counted wise when he holds his peace; / When he shuts his lips, he is considered perceptive” (Prov 17: 27-28).

​Many proverbs treat the use of words. “Whoever hides hatred has lying lips, / And whoever spreads slander is a fool” (Prov 10: 18). “The lips of the righteous know what is acceptable, / But the mouth of the wicked what is perverse” (Prov 10: 32). “A word fitly spoken is like apples of gold / In settings of silver” (Prov 25: 11). “In the multitude of words, sin is not lacking, / But he who restrains his lips is wise” (Prov 10: 19). “Do you see a man hasty in his words? / There is more hope for a fool than for him” (Prov 29: 20). The word of God is described: “Every word of God is pure; / He is a shield to those who put their trust in him. / Do not add to his words, / Lest he rebuke you, and you be found a liar” (Prov 30: 5-6).

​Hatred or enmity is contrasted with love: “Hatred stirs up strife, / But love covers all sins” (Prov 10: 12). “Better is a dinner of herbs where love is, / Than a fatted calf with hatred” (Prov 15: 17). “Faithful are the wounds of a friend / But the kisses of an enemy are deceitful” (Prov 27: 6). Darkness and light are vividly contrasted, as well: “ . . . the path of the just is like the shining sun / That shines ever brighter unto the perfect day. / The way of the wicked is like darkness; / They do not know what makes them stumble” (Prov 4: 18-19).

​ And Agur asks: “Who has ascended into heaven or descended? Who has gathered the wind in his fist? / Who has bound the waters in a garment? / Who has established all the ends of the earth? / What is his name, and what is his Son’s name, / If you know?” (Prov 30: 4).

