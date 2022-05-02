If You Missed This One, Another is Coming Up!

Dinner and Music Fundraiser

Caption: Pleased with the dinner menu, the diners enjoy hearing JRea Wood on the guitar.

Last month Creative Catering by Doug Landreth of Johnston kicked off the Fundraising Evening of Dinner and Music to support the Westside Community Center’s build and maintenance fund and to purchase more comfortable chairs to the center. A large and enthusiastic crowd enjoyed a wonderful buffet and the always entertaining music of JRea Wood. This first event got rave reviews! While the initial idea was to host this series every couple of months, due to demand, they are hosting the 2nd Fundraiser Evening of Dinner and Music on Saturday, May 21st at the Westside Community Center. TICKETS ARE NOW ON SALE! (text 850 685-2881 for yours)

MENU: Garden Salad with Herb Vinaigrette, Honey Mustard, and Buttermilk Ranch Dressings, Apricot Chicken, Sausages with Peppers and Onion, Wild Rice, Sweet Potatoes, Braised Red Cabbage, Caramelized Corn with Mint, Baked Beans, Broccoli Casserole, Chocolate Bread Pudding, Mixed Berry Cobbler, and Lemon Bars, with Tea, Sodas, Water, and Coffee.

ENTERTAINMENT: Jacob Laughlin came to Edgefield eight years ago from Abbeville. He teaches Agriculture Education at Strom Thurmond Career & Technology center. Country and bluegrass dominate his playing with just a little bit of everything thrown in to keep it interesting. His true southern charm makes for a delivery that is as enjoyable as his music. Porch swing picking is what he does more than anything. As he says, “No better way to relax in the afternoon.”

Creative Catering by Doug Landreth will donate 50% of the proceeds to The Westside Community Center’s building maintenance fund and to purchase new chairs.





https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-fundraiser-evening-of-dinner-and-music-tickets-324420519507