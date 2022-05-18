JoEllen Barbare Trenton,SC

Obituary for Josephine Ellen “JoEllen” Barbare

JoEllen was born in St. Louis, MO, the daughter of Joseph George Otte and Anna C. Otte, née Zeuner. She attended Parochial schools: Saints Peter and Paul and Our Lady of Sorrows. She graduated from Notre Dame High School. After graduation from High School, she entered the School Sisters of Notre Dame (SSND) order. She was enrolled at Notre Dame College majoring in Business. After graduation, she became an elementary school teacher. Later she taught in Notre Dame High School, Quincy, IL, where she taught business classes. She earned her Master’s Degree in Business Education from Arkansas State Teacher’s College in Conway, AK (now The University of Central Arkansas).

JoEllen is survived by her husband of 46 years, the Rev. Dr. Rick Barbare; two sons: Joseph (Heather) and John (Michelle); and three grandchildren: Emma, Cameron, and Grant. She also is survived by an older sister, Isobel (SSND); a younger brother, George Otte.

She retired from the Edgefield County Schools with 22 years’ service. She was an active member of “The Country Gardeners,” garden club of Trenton, SC; serving as treasurer.

She was active in Anglican Church of the Holy Trinity, N. Augusta, SC; where she taught a ladies’ Bible Class on Tuesdays. She served on the Altar Guild and was a member of the Daughters of the Holy Cross.

The family asks that instead of flowers, donations be made to Johann and Louise Vanderbilj, Anglican Missionaries sent from our Church. Checks can be made out to Anglican Church of the Holy Trinity, 160 Merovan Drive North Augusta, SC 29860. In the “For” area put “Johann and Louise Vanderbilj.”

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, May 14, 2022 at Anglican Church of the Holy Trinity, 160 Merovan Drive North Augusta, SC.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.

