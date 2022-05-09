LETTER TO EDITOR

Impact of Edgefield Co. Hospital

As the 2022 National Hospital Week approaches May 8–14, we want to take this opportunity to highlight our outstanding local hospital, Edgefield County Hospital (ECH). As natives of Edgefield County, we grew up across the street from where the hospital now stands. We remember when the area was wooded. ECH was built in the early 1970s. There was widespreadexcitement when the doors opened. Now years later, we are reflecting on how this hospital has affected our lives in so many ways.

We grew up to become a pharmacist and a nurse. Both of us have worked at ECH at times throughout our careers. In addition, we have used this healthcare facility for ourselves, our family members and have recommended it to others. In these times, when many rural hospitals have been forced to close their doors, everyone needs to recognize how fortunate we are that ECH continues a vibrant and valuable part of our community.

Throughout this hospital system, we are blessed with dedicated medical staff members, nurses and nursing assistants who service our medical floor, rehabilitation unit, surgical suite, and emergency room. Additionally, our hospital provides excellent ancillary departments, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, pharmacy, physical and occupational therapy. Many other important associates are employed at ECH as well, in social services, environmental services, engineering, dietary, materials management, medical records, business office personnel, security, and administration to name a few. It takes the entire team working together to make this facility successful.

Let’s all proudly salute ECH and its associates during the 2022 National Hospital Week. The culture that exists at Edgefield County Hospital certainly supports their tagline – where you are a name, not a number. Please accept our thanks to each of you for all you do at this high-quality hospital to deliver healthcare for our community. The impact of Edgefield County Hospital is immeasurable. #ForeverGrateful

Diane Hammond Humphries, RPh (Johnston, SC)

Nancy Hammond Allen, RN (Clemson, SC)