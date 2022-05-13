Lonnie Hall- Johnston, SC

Lonnie Deryl Hall, 84 of Hall Lane, husband of the late Lynda Wooley Hall entered into rest on May 10, 2022.

Lonnie was born in Saluda, SC as the son of the late Clarence and Crystal Hall. He was a veteran of the United States Airforceand was a retired mechanic and forklift operator for Owens Corning Fiberglass. Lonnie was a member of Philippi Baptist Church.

He is survived by: his daughter Kathi Piekielniak, two grandchildren Matthew and Ty Piekielniak, one brother Joe Hall, one sister Betty (Sep) Harvin and a lifelong friend Roland Brown.

Family will receive friends Thursday 6-8pm, May 12, 2022, at Mercantile Funeral Home Johnston Chapel, 384 Lee St.Johnston, SC.

A Memorial service will be held on Friday 11:00am, May 13, 2022, at Philippi Baptist Church, 125 Steeple Rd. Johnston, SC.Memorials may be made to Philippi Baptist Church C/O Mark Fallaw 203 Pine Knoll Ln. Edgefield, SC 29824

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Mercantile Funeral Home Johnston Chapel.

