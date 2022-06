Reba W. Wright- North Augusta, S.C.

Connect on Linked in

Reba Wright

Reba Witt Wright, 90 wife to Ronnie Wright of Dorr Dr. entered into rest on May 25, 2022.

Reba was born in Saluda, SC as the daughter of John Martin Witt and Eula Cockrell Witt. She was a retired comptroller and a member of Belvedere United Methodist Church.

Survivors include: her husband, one daughter Janice (Eddie) Rowe, one sister Rachel (Howard) Bentley, 5 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild, one daughter-in-law Teri Kirkland. Predeceased by a son and daughter, 5 brothers and 5 sisters.

Memorials may be made to Belvedere United Methodist Church202 Rhomboid Pl, North Augusta, SC 29841.

Family received friends Friday 12:30-1:30pm, May 27th at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home Edgefield, SC with graveside service at 2:00pm at Sunset Gardens Memorial Cemetery,. Johnston, SC.

Arrangements were entrusted to Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.

