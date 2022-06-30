Barbara Settle- Edgefield, SC

Barbara McNabb Settle, 82 of Calhoun St.Johnston, wife of the late John A. Settle Jr entered into rest on June 9, 2022.

Barbara was born in Upland, California as the daughter of the late Lenard and Myra McNabb. She was a retired sales manager and accountant for Hallmark stores and served as a Yeoman in the United States Navy.

She is survived by: two daughters Suzanne (Paul) Spungeon, Windy (Donald) Palmer, one son Richard (StacyLynn) Settle, two Granddaughters, one Great-Grandson, two brothers Phillip McNamee, Duane (Mel) McNamee. She is predeceased by one Grandson.

A memorial wake will be held by the family at a later date in California.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.

Please share a memory or photo at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com