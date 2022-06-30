County Looking For Citizens Interested in Forming Local African American Heritage Commission

COUNTY OF EDGEFIELD

For Immediate Release

Media Contact: Edgefield County Council Chairman Dean Campbell, 803-480-2329

Edgefield County is looking for citizens interested in forming a local chapter of the African American Heritage Commission.

This Edgefield County Commission will be patterned and associated with the SC African American Heritage Committee.

The purpose of this Commission is to assist and enhance the efforts of the SC Department of Archives and History to preserve and promote historic buildings, structures, and sites reflecting the state’s African American heritage through publications, presentations, and workshops. In addition, included in the state law, the group will support African American heritage education at the elementary, secondary, and college levels and work to build a network of African American individuals and groups interested in historic preservation.

Those citizens interested in working on this local Commission should contact Edgefield County Clerk to Council Aretha Eubanks at 803-637-4009 or aeubanks@edgefieldcounty.sc.gov.