P.O. Box 416

Edgefield, SC 29824

Phone: 803-637-3011 Phone: 803-279-1503

Fax: 803-637-4017

​

​

BOIL WATER ADVISORY

TO THE CUSTOMERS

OF

Edgefield County Water & Sewer Authority

EFFECTIVE June 1, 2022

The Edgefield County Water and Sewer Authority advises their customers located in Mt. Vintage Subdivision toVigorously boil their water for at least one (1) full minute before drinking or cooking until otherwise notified by the Edgefield County Water and Sewer Authority.

The Edgefield County Water and Sewer Authority experienced malicious tampering of fire hydrants in the area that caused the water pressure to drop below 20 psi. At this time there is no evidence of any contamination, however as a precautionary measure this advisory will be in place until clear samples are received.

If you have any information or possibly camera footage of the area around Eutaw Springs and Schoolhouse Ln from 6-1-22 at 4:00am please contact the Edgefield Sheriffs office at (803) 637-5337

If you have any questions concerning this notice, you may contact the Edgefield County Water and Sewer Authority at (803) 637-3011

​

​Edgefield County Water and Sewer Authority