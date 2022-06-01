P.O. Box 416
Edgefield, SC 29824
Phone: 803-637-3011 Phone: 803-279-1503
Fax: 803-637-4017
BOIL WATER ADVISORY
TO THE CUSTOMERS
OF
Edgefield County Water & Sewer Authority
EFFECTIVE June 1, 2022
The Edgefield County Water and Sewer Authority advises their customers located in Mt. Vintage Subdivision toVigorously boil their water for at least one (1) full minute before drinking or cooking until otherwise notified by the Edgefield County Water and Sewer Authority.
The Edgefield County Water and Sewer Authority experienced malicious tampering of fire hydrants in the area that caused the water pressure to drop below 20 psi. At this time there is no evidence of any contamination, however as a precautionary measure this advisory will be in place until clear samples are received.
If you have any information or possibly camera footage of the area around Eutaw Springs and Schoolhouse Ln from 6-1-22 at 4:00am please contact the Edgefield Sheriffs office at (803) 637-5337
If you have any questions concerning this notice, you may contact the Edgefield County Water and Sewer Authority at (803) 637-3011
Edgefield County Water and Sewer Authority