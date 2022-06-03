P.O. Box 416

Edgefield, SC 29824

Phone: 803-637-3011 Phone: 803-279-1503

Fax: 803-637-4017

​

​

REPEAL OF THE BOIL WATER ADVISORY

TO THE CUSTOMERS

OF

Edgefield County Water & Sewer Authority

EFFECTIVE June 2, 2022

The Edgefield County Water and Sewer Authority advises their customers located in Mt Vintage Subdivision that they no longer need to boil their water prior to drinking or cooking.

Following a intense flushing of the distribution system, bacteriological samples were collected and analyzed by the authority. The results of this sampling indicated that the system is safe to use for drinking and cooking.

If you have any questions concerning this notice, you may contact the Edgefield County Water and Sewer Authority at (803) 637-3011

​

​Edgefield County Water and Sewer Authority