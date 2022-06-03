P.O. Box 416
Edgefield, SC 29824
Phone: 803-637-3011 Phone: 803-279-1503
Fax: 803-637-4017
REPEAL OF THE BOIL WATER ADVISORY
TO THE CUSTOMERS
OF
Edgefield County Water & Sewer Authority
EFFECTIVE June 2, 2022
The Edgefield County Water and Sewer Authority advises their customers located in Mt Vintage Subdivision that they no longer need to boil their water prior to drinking or cooking.
Following a intense flushing of the distribution system, bacteriological samples were collected and analyzed by the authority. The results of this sampling indicated that the system is safe to use for drinking and cooking.
If you have any questions concerning this notice, you may contact the Edgefield County Water and Sewer Authority at (803) 637-3011
Edgefield County Water and Sewer Authority