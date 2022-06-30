Edgefield County Youth Empowerment & CPR

Students In Training for CPR

CPR training is essential. It can save your lives! These words echoed in the classroom at the After School “Matters” Program, says Marcella Edwards, CEO of Edgefield County Youth Empowerment Center. EDWARDS SAID THAT EMT BJ Thomas of Edgefield County Emergency Medical Service drilled the students on the importance of knowing how to perform CPR/First Aid. “First aid is not just for grownups.” Unfortunately, we always tend to give kids too little credit regarding how much they can understand and process serious adult issues,” Edwards said. “Students were eager and willing for practical and important life training such as CPR.”