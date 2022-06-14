Jesus Promises to Help

All writers in Op Ed are here to inform and acknowledge issues of importance to our communities, however these writings represent the views and opinions of the authors and not necessarily of The Advertiser.

Sigrid Fowler

​Jesus Christ made many promises, some pertaining to our spiritual well-being, some having to do with the practical matters of day to day living, some giving us hope for the future. Our spiritual well-being was a concern he expressed many times.

​If you haven’t received Jesus and want to, be encouraged. “All the Father gives me will come to me,” he said, “and whoever comes to me I will never cast out” (John 6: 37). Maybe you’re thinking, What if I’m not one of those people the Father gives to Jesus? Know this: Jesus also said, “This is the will of my Father, that everyone who looks andsees the Son and believes in him will have everlasting life” (John 6: 40).

​That word sees can mean “consider,” or “view mentally.” Consider Jesus—what we know about him, what countless followers have declared about him, and what he said about himself. If you conclude that it all makes sense, be assured that you’re being drawn by the Father, and you will not be cast out! Jesus stands at the door, calling and knocking (Rev 3: 20). Open the door. He’ll come in and you’ll have fellowship. Nothing is better. And it doesn’t end. He said, “I will never leave you nor forsake you” (Heb 13: 5b). Moreover, the Father is glad to give us the kingdom (Luke 12: 32). John explains: “To as many as receive him, he gave the right to become the children of God, to those who believe on his name” (John 1: 12).

​One evidence of spiritual well-being is peace. Jesus said some telling things on this subject: “Peace I leave with you; my peace I give to you. Not as the world gives do I give to you. Don’t let your hearts be troubled or let them be afraid” (John 14: 27). Notice that this is his peace and is distinguishedfrom other kinds of peace. Isaiah described Israel’s Messiah as “a man of sorrows and acquainted with grief” (Isa 53: 3a). When he promised peace to his disciples, Jesus would soon go to the cross, victoriously live out that terrible test of peace, and rise from death, assured that the Father accepted everything and was pleased (Isa 53: 10b). Jesus also promised that the one who believes in him “is not condemned” (John 3: 18a). That’s peace with God–with oneself and other people,as well. In fact, in any shaking situation, we can go to him and find rest (Matt 11: 28-30). This is another of Jesus’ promises.

​What about promises for the day to day? One thing Jesus promised was that we’d become “fishers of men” (Matt 4: 19). This life change appears in a new concern for others, a passion to spread the peace with God we’ve discovered, and probably some spiritual tact and persuasive skills, as well—blessings, all. He also declared that if we search out the kingdom of God first, our practical needs will be met (Matt 6: 31-33). Our Father knows what we need! Further, God is a rewarder of things we do out of a kingdom heart. Did you share a cup of cold water? Even that won’t be forgotten (Mark 9:31). If we give, it will be given to us—“good measure, pressed down and shaken, overflowing” Jesus promised (Luke 6: 38). In this odd time, Jesus’ promise “You will know the truth” (John 8: 31) seems precious indeed.

​What’s more, we have hope for the future. Astonishingly, Jesus promised that the “pure in heart will see God” (Matt 5: 8). Look at all the Beatitudes in Matthew 5. It’s a list of promises, and others follow in the rest of the chapter. The promise of eternal life in God’s presence is an amazing hope given to all who receive Jesus. He said: “In my Father’s house are many dwellings. If it were not so, would I have told you I go to prepare a place for you?” (John 14: 2, several translators). He continues: “And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and will take you to myself that where I am you may be also” (John 14: 3).

​A most heartening promise of Jesus shines as never before in a time when we need help for the near future. He said: “I will ask the Father, and he will give you another Helper to be with you forever, the Spirit of truth, whom the world cannot receive, for it neither sees him nor knows him. You know him, for he lives with you and will be in you. I will not leave you orphans. I will come to you” (John 14: 16-18; see also Heb 13: 6a). The Greek word, here translated “Helper,” can be rendered “Advocate” or “Comforter.” It all comes together in Jesus’ promise not to leave us as orphans, a precious assurance. We have the help we need.

