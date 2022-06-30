Stella Padgett- Johnston, SC

Stella Bledsoe Padgett 74, wife of Joe Padgett of Johnston entered into rest on June 14, 2022.

Stella was born in Saluda, SC as the daughter of the late L.M. and Myrtle Powell Bledsoe. She was a retired furniture sales representative and a member of Dry Creek Baptist Church.

Stella is survived by: her husband, one son Ernest (Katie) Padgett, two grandchildren Aron and Cheyenne Padgett, one great-grandson Abel Hensley, two sisters Cherry (Paul) Perdue and Grace Stevens.

A graveside service will be held at 10am on Thursday, June 16th, 2022, at Sunset Gardens Memorial Cemetery, 1339 Columbia Rd. Johnston, SC 29832. Family will receive friends after the service at the graveside. Family requests casual dress may be adorned at the service due to hot weather. Memorials may be made to Dry Creek Baptist Church P.O. Box 205 Johnston, SC 29832.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.

