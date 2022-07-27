Connie O.Turner- Warrenville, S.C.

Connect on Linked in

Connie Ouzts Turner, 76 of Warrenville, SC wife of T. Raymond Turner entered into rest on July 25, 2022.

Connie was born in Edgefield, SC as the daughter of Pawnee Altman Ouzts and Albert J. Ouzts. Connie was a loving homemaker and a member of Edgefield Church of God and attended Graniteville Church of God.

Connie is survived by: her daughter Sherry (Barry) Brown, son Gerald Turner, son Timmy Hoover, five grandchildren Ashley Hoover, Megan Dumont, Miranda Thurmond, Joshua Moeller, Destinee Turner, four great-grandchildren Mason Thurmond, Hadley DuMont, Liam DuMont, Adeline Thurmond.

Memorials may be made to Graniteville Church of God building fund, 208 Bettis Academy Rd. Graniteville, SC 29829.

Family will be receiving friends at Edgefield Mercantile funeral home 6pm-8pm on Thursday, July 28, 2022, 801 Columbia Rd. Edgefield, SC 29841. Graveside service will be held at 11am on Friday, July 29, 2022, at Sunset Gardens Memorial Cemetery,1339 Columbia Rd. Johnston, SC 29832.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.

