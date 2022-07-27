District Celebrates the Return of Teachers Ahead of the 2022-23 School Year

Teacher Rachel Booker joined her Merriwether Elementary School colleague Felicia Redding on the first grade hallway in decorating a bulletin board in anticipation of Open House later this week.

ECSD Hosts Open House at all Schools This Week

Johnston, SC – The Edgefield County School District (ECSD) welcomed over 270 teachers on Monday morning with students scheduled to return to classrooms August 1. The school district will host Open House at all schools this week on Thursday, July 28, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Dr. Kevin O’Gorman, Superintendent of Edgefield County Schools, says the return of educators to their classrooms marks the true beginning of any new school year.

“Having our teachers back is always exciting because they are full of energy with the return of students right around the corner,” stated Superintendent O’Gorman. “Many teachers have already been in their classrooms over the summer preparing so we know they are ready for the start of the new school year.”

“I’m really looking forward to having students back in the building,” commented Booker. “We are in a more positive place than when we started school last year. We have a great team here and I’m ready to get started.”

“It’s nice to be back on our schedule and getting ready to welcome back students who have had a full year of school,” Redding added. “It’s a transition for them from being a little kid to being a bigger kid so it’s always a lot of fun and we’re excited about that.”

Becca Browne is a first grade teacher and former student at W.E. Parker Elementary School where she will begin her career in education on Monday.

“I’ve always known I would come back here and teach someday and it’s finally here,” stated Browne. “I’m so excited and ready to meet my students. My classroom will be their home away from home and I want them to feel that every time they are here.”