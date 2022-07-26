Jeffrey Thomas “Jeff” Griffis

April 29, 1959 –July 19, 2022

Surrounded, by his family singing his favorite hymn, “How Great Thou Art”, Jeff joined the church triumphant on July 19, 2022,at his home in Aiken, SC. He is predeceased by his parents Arthur T. and Mary Elizabeth Griffis, a sister Lisa Delona Griffis and his niece Courtney Woodberry.

Surviving to cherish his memory is his sister Rev. Debra Griffis-Wooberry and her husband Joseph Woodberry. Also, friends that the years turned into siblings: Steve Moment and Carolyn Lovell. Jeff is also survived by several first cousins including Delores Griffis. Jeff loved animals. Especially important to him were two dogs,

“Patio” and “Chico”.

Jeff attended Strom Thurmond High School. Afterwards, he began in 1979 working at Beecham Pharmaceuticals (Glaxco) in Aiken SC and retired as a production line operator with 35 years of service. Then he enjoyed part time employment at several places, ending his vocational time in the beautiful work culture at Betsy’s Around the Corner, a restaurant in Aiken, SC.

Jeff was a member of the Edgefield Jaycees. For many years he dressed as Smokey Bear for the Annual Christmas Parade. He waved to spectators along the route as his daddy drove the SC Forestry Truck. He loved everything Clemson and for several years was a Clemson Iptay member. He also was a part of several CB radio groups, using the handle of “Bluesuede”.

Jeff took seriously the Bible’s instruction to “Honor Thy Father and Mother.” He lived into that commandment by caring for his mother in her last years and by attending to the grave sites of several family members at Eastview Cemetery in Edgefield, S.C. He will be laid to rest beside them on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at 11am with a graveside service led by Revs. Tim McClendon and Butch Blackwell.

Jeff lived out his faith and baptismal vows in the loving community of the “9:02” Worship Service and the Journey Sunday School class at St. Johns United Methodist Church, Aiken SC. A Service of Death and Resurrection and Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at 2pm in the Faith Center at St. Johns United Methodist Church, 104 Newberry St., NW 29801. A reception and time of visitation will follow.

Memorials may be sent to the above address.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.

Please share a memory or photo at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com