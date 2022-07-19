Pat Hammond

Patricia “Pat” Young Hammond was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.

After a brief illness, she passed away at age 89 on July 14, 2022, at the Saluda Nursing and

Rehabilitation Center.

Pat was born to Moffett and Ida Lee Young on February 18, 1933, in Bradley, SC.

She attended Erskine College before marrying her husband, Jack and moving to Edgefield, SC in

The next 68 years, she lived in Edgefield before enjoying a wonderful stay at Cumberland

Village in Aiken, SC for the past year.

Throughout her career, Pat worked as an administrative assistant at several companies in the

county. She enjoyed traveling, cooking, shopping, planting flowers, watching sports, and

spending time with family and friends. One of her greatest joys was being an involved member

at Harmony United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Jack Hammond. Pat dearly loved

her children and grandchildren. They will miss her greatly. Survivors include two daughters,

Diane (Claude) Humphries, Nancy (Mike) Allen and one son, Mike Hammond. She was especially

proud of her five grandchildren, Mac (Katy) Humphries, Jackie (Drew) Karst, Wes (Melissa)

Cheatham, Trish (Elliot) Mauney, Drew (Anne) Cheatham, and eleven great grandchildren, Jake,

Clark, George, Tuck, Sara Cate, Thomas, Tal, Blake, Emma, Nancy and Maxwell. She also leaves

behind two brothers, Ellison (Marie) Young and Morris Young.

A funeral service is planned for 11 AM, Monday, July 18, 2022, at the Harmony United

Methodist Church with burial at Sunset Gardens Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive

friends from 10-11 AM, prior to the service at the church. Memorials may be made to Harmony

United Methodist Church, 98 Bouknight Rd., POB 186, Johnston, SC 29832.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home. Please share a

memory or photo at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com