Robert Calliham- Edgefield,S.C.

Robert Calliham

EDGEFIELD – William “Robert” Calliham, 93, of Macedonia Street, Edgefield entered into rest on June 28, 2022.

Robert was born in Edgefield, as the son of the late Helen and William Robert Calliham, Sr. He was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force and was a retired TV and appliance technician.

Robert is survived by: his daughter Rita (Glenn) Scoggins, one brother Thomas Marion Calliham. He is predeceased by his wife Margaret Lois Schultz Calliham, one sister and four brothers.

Family received friends at 6pm-7pm, Thursday, June 30, at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home, Edgefield. A graveside service was held at 11am Friday, July 1, at Eastview Cemetery, Eastview Rd. Edgefield, SC.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, PO Box 600 Dept. 142 Memphis, TN 38101.

Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.

Please share a memory or photo atwww.edgefieldmercantilefh.com