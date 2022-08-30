Alan Lott- Johnston, SC

Alan Johnson Lott, 66, husband of Angela Lott of Johnston, SCentered into rest on August 25, 2022.

Alan was born in Batesburg, SC as the son of the late Rachel Johnson Lott and Jack D. Lott. He retired as a textile worker and was a member of Providence Baptist Church in Johnston, SC.

Alan is survived by his wife Angela, two sons Kyle (Savanan) Lott, Dwight Lott, one brother Gary Lott and a special friend Randy Gunter.

Memorials may be made to Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home, PO Box 389 Edgefield, SC 29824.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00am, Monday, August 29, 2022, at Mt. of Olives Cemetery, 712 Mims Ave. Johnston, SC. Family will receive friends directly following the service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Mercantile Funeral Home Johnston Chapel. Please share a memory or photo at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com