Barbara W. Turner- Edgefield

Barbara W. Turner, of Edgefield, South Carolina, passed away on August 18th at age 75. She was born in Poughkeepsie, New York on August 8th, 1947, to Dorothy and Larry Williams. She attended school at Arlington High School in Poughkeepsie. Barbara married the love of her life, William Allen Turner, on November 22nd, 1969. In April of 1978, she moved to Edgefield, South Carolina where she lived the rest of her life surrounded by an abundance of family members. She was a member of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Edgefield, SC and had a devout love of God. Barbara is preceded in death by her parents and grandson, Billy. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, William, together they have three children; William Allen Junior, Joseph (Tammy), and Dori, her 8 grandchildren; Ashley, Austin, John, Jordan, Matthew, Kaitlynne, and Alana, and 10 great-grandchildren; Hailey, Maddison, Taelyn, Wyatt, Olivia, Autumn, Miley, Easton, Blue, and Hudson. Barbara was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a devoted and dependable person who spent her life selflessly serving others. Her radiating love could move mountains. If you were fortunate enough to know her, you knew she was a true angel.

Memorials may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 302 Jeter Street, Edgefield, S.C. 29824.

Family will be receiving friends from 5:00pm-7:00pm Sunday, August 21, 2022, at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home, 801 Columbia Rd. Edgefield, S.C.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00am Monday, August 22, 2022, at Eastview Cemetery, Eastview Rd, Edgefield, SC 29824.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.

