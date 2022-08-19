Edgefield, SC – Mr. Bruce W. Lee entered into rest August 3, 2022 at Self Regional Healthcare.

Mr. Lee, a native of Edgefield County, was a graduate of Strom Thurmond High School.

Survivors include his wife, Jerlyn Lee; two daughters, Kewandy Searles and Jasmine Lee; one son, Brian Lee (Lashanda Harrison); four sisters, Zelda Lee, Givonia(Greg) Callaham, Latoya Lee, and April Lee; two brothers, George Elton (Sandra) Lee and Jamie (Tammy) Lee; 11 grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11 am Thursday, August 11, 2022 at Republican Grove Baptist Church with the Rev. Willie Patten, Jr. officiating. Viewing will be held from 2-5:30 pm Wednesday at the funeral home.

G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, Edgefield, SC