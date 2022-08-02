Chris Armstrong – Edgefield, S.C.

Chris Paul Armstrong, 52, husband of Lannette Hammond Armstrong of Edgefield entered into rest on July 28, 2022.

Chris was born in Tampa, Florida as the son of Dale Stanton Armstrong Testino (Sammy) and the late Richard Paul Armstrong, Jr.

Chris was a dedicated servant to his community. He served with the Boy Scouts, worked with courage and pride at being an advanced EMT for Edgefield County. Chris was a member of Merriweather Fire Dept. and McCormick County EMS and Fire.He will be greatly missed by his community, friends and family that counted on him for his support, knowledge, and leadership.He was a member of Republican Baptist Church.

Chris is survived by: his wife, three sons Christopher P. Armstrong, Jr. (Courtney), Hammond Armstrong, Stanton Armstrong, one granddaughter Nevaeh Armstrong, one sister Jenny Armstrong, four step-brothers Jimmy Gambrell, Tony, Joe and Brian Testino, maternal Grandmother Peggy Stanton, Father-in-law Glenn Hammond.

In lieu of flowers family requests that memorials be made to the Republican Baptist Church 610 Republican Road Clarks Hill, SC 29821.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00pm, Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Sweetwater Baptist Church 198 Sweetwater Road, North Augusta, SC. Family will receive friends after the service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.

Please share a memory or photo at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com