COVID 19 feels like a house guest who has stayed too long: Annoying and Persistent!

By Dr. Dwella Moton Nelson, Assist. Prof. at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine

COVID 19 came into our world and literally turned it upside down. Our entire way of life was changed in just a few months. The best that we can do right now is to know how to be prepared when COVID “comes to visit”. We must try our best to stay as healthy as possible as we fight COVID-19 globally.

Our Story:

My daughter had a COVID-19 outbreak in her 3rd grade class where vaccinated kids were returning to school with high viral loads. After she was exposed to COVID, her very 1st symptom was fatigue. I gave her an at home COVID test that immediately showed POSITIVE, so we decided to keep her home from school.

*Suggestion: Do NOT assume that you or your family members have a cold when you have cold-like symptoms. Please get a COVID test so that you can quarantine and protect others.

Over the course of the next 5 days, everyone in our household started to have symptoms. We immediately started a strict quarantine and symptom relief strategy to help us to Fight COVID From Home.

______________________________________________________

OUR COVID SYMPTOMS: I share these details from our personal experiences with COVID so that you can have insight as you watch for COVID symptoms in your own homes.

Kids’ Symptoms: Fatigue only (3 Days)! *No Fever *No Cough * No Runny Nose *No Sore Throat *No Loss of Taste

Adults’ Symptoms: Headache, Lingering Cough & Fatigue (4 days)

*No Fever *No Runny Nose *No Sore Throat *No Loss of Taste

_____________________________________________________

DISCLAIMER: PLEASE CONSULT YOUR PHYSICIAN BEFORE YOU START ANY OVER THE COUNTER MEDICATIONS OR HOMEOPATHIC SYMPTOM RELIEF STRATEGIES.

Here are some steps that we took to help us to Fight COVID From Home…

1) Zinc: We DO NOT take zinc daily. Zinc supplements are ONLY recommended when you are exposed to viruses like COVID or Flu.

We used Zicam Oral Mist and Zicam Melts 3 times a day.

https://amzn.to/36BB0cc

#ad

2) Dr. TopicOils Immune Booster Roll-On Under Feet twice a day #DrTopicOils

https://drtopicoils.com/…/dr-topicoils-immune-booster…

3) Vitamin D3

Kids: 5000 iU daily (4 days) Gummies

Parents: 10,000 iU (4 days) Gel Caplets

4) Adults: 2 Unscented Garlic Capsules Daily for 1 week (Recommended Dose)

________________________________________________________

Your General Questions Answered About COVID-19…

1) What do we think about COVID-19? Will it be around for a while?

I truly believe that every person in the WORLD will be touched by COVID in their household eventually. Remember…the common cold virus has SO MANY variants that we do not have a reliable vaccine.

COVID is mutating so rapidly that it has become as contagious as the common cold virus. COVID-19 Vaccinations do provide protection against severe COVID disease, but VACCINATION IS NOT IMMUNITY! Vaccinated and unvaccinated people BOTH shed virus when they are sick. Both groups can infect groups of people when they do not quarantine.

TOP 3 SUGGESTION: 1) TAKE A TEST! 2) TREAT EARLY! 3) REST &EAT WELL!